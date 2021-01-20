JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson will hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The briefing comes after he was sworn in as the 57th Missouri governor last Monday.
Gov. Parson held a briefing after the ceremony to touch on the bicentennial and his inauguration. But KOMU 8 reporters asked about the state's plans to balance the budget with COVID-19 and Medicaid expansion, he admitted it would be a challenge.
"I think the real challenge is probably not going to be so much this year," Gov. Parson said. "We are going to have to be careful about that because I think the way revenues were and the way the tax structure was, right now, it looks like you have money. The economy is doing better in our state than by far most, but I think you really have to look at 2 years, 3 years down the road to really know what the effect of COVID-19 is going to be."
The governor wasn't able to provide much detail as to the state's plans because he's not sure what federal assistance Missouri might receive.