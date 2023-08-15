COLUMBIA — Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed two bills Tuesday, including House bills 4 and 417.
HB 4 provides funding to expand I-70 from two lanes to three across Missouri, while HB 417 changes how student-athletes in Missouri get paid.
Parson celebrate the I-70 expansion at Moberly Area Community College's Columbia location on the Business Loop with local and state leaders, and the NIL bill at MU's Faurot Field with athletics leaders and student athletes.
Interstate 70 expansion
Missouri’s fiscal year 2024 budget provides $2.8 billion for the costs of building a third lane in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
Construction is expected to begin next summer and is estimated to take about six or seven years to complete.
The expansion is meant to ease congestion on the heavily traveled interstate, especially between Kansas City and Missouri.
Eric Kopinski, the Missouri Department of Transportation's I-70 project director, says the project also aims to help workers financially.
"In years past, they've had to work to go outside of the state for work when times get slow," Kopinski said. "And so for there to be stability for the next five to seven years, there's a lot of construction companies and design companies here in in local Columbia and then in St. Louis and Kansas City and elsewhere that that are making investments into their people, into their companies."
Amendments to name, image and likeness bill
In 2021, Missouri became the 27th state to enact legislation that allows student athletes to earn compensation based on their name, image, and likeness (NIL).
An updated law will allow college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals. Third parties, like NIL collectives, will also be able to help athletes find and facilitate those agreements.
Some Missouri athletes have already taken advantage of the NIL.
Imo's Pizza, a pizza chain that originated in St. Louis, formalized NIL sponsorships with Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden.
As official Imo’s-sponsored spokespersons, both Cook and Burden will appear in Imo’s print, electronic and billboard advertising, as well as engage in social-media outreach.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader also signed NIL deals with Smoothie King and CrossFit Verus.
Check back for updates to this developing story.