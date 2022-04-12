COLUMBIA - Dustin Stanton was sworn in as Boone County’s new treasurer on Tuesday after his appointment by Gov. Mike Parson.
While this is usually an elected office, Stanton's predecessor, Tom Darrough resigned from office in January. When an elected official resigns mid-term, the governor appoints an individual to serve in the position until the next available election.
Stanton, who lives in Centralia, said he’s looking forward to the new era of leadership.
“I think it's a really important time in Boone County’s history,” Stanton said. “There's a lot of change going on, on the local level, and so I'm excited to be part of that change.”
Stanton said when the opportunity rose a few months ago, he decided to throw his name in the ring. Applicants went through several interviews before the Boone County Republican Central Committee gave Stanton’s name to the governor.
“It's a very humbling experience,” Stanton said. “Something that I wouldn't ever think would happen to me.”
He said transparency and accountability will be vital to his success as treasurer.
“The main goals for me in the treasurer's office is to continue to be accountable to people's money and to make sure they're spent wisely,” Stanton said. “I believe that the government's money is the people's and so the people need to know what's going on.”
While Stanton is 29 years old, he has been a part of Stanton Brothers Eggs for 23 years. He said his experience and age will bring a unique perspective to the table.
“I bring two sides,” Stanton said. “The youth and the energy, but also the experience and the wisdom to have actually been in the real world for over two decades.”
In addition to being the co-owner and operator of Stanton Brothers Eggs, he is also a 2014 graduate of the University of Missouri and long-time board member of Boone County Farm Bureau.
Stanton’s term will run through the end of 2022. Stanton will have to run in the November election to maintain the seat for the rest of Darrough’s term, which ends in 2024.