MISSOURI - Governor Mike Parson granted pardons to 13 individuals and commuted a sentence to one individual last Friday.
According to a release from the Governor's office, individuals being pardoned include Donald Halpin, David Cruzan, Patricia Riefle, Richard McKinney, James Caldwell, John Kamler, Joshua Rickman, Michael Draughn, Bryan Sollars, Randy Ferrier, Rose Tate-Morrison, David Wheeler and Louella Petree-White.
The individual whose sentence was commuted is Robert Franklin.
In December, Gov. Parson granted 24 pardons and commuted four sentences.