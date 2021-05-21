COLUMBIA — Thirteen Missouri high school students received $2,000 yearly scholarships from the GP M.A.D.E. Foundation.
The organization, headed by former MU head coach Gary Pinkel, awarded students based on character, motivation to succeed and financial needed.
The foundation's scholarship committee includes board members Mark Fenner, L'Damian Washington, John Qualy and executive director Peggy Kirkpatrick.
Pinkel and Fenner surprised the recipients on Thursday with a video conference announcing their awards.
Last year, the organization formed the scholarship program and awarded 11 students. All of this year's recipients are attending Missouri college or vocational schools.
The scholarship is renewable for up to four years. If used all four years by all 34 recipients, the combined financial impact could total $272,000.
The 13 students named GP M.A.D.E. Foundation Scholars include:
- Lesley Altheuser, Jefferson City High School, Jefferson City
- Katelyn Blessing, McKinley High School, St. Louis
- Jayden Butler, Rock Bridge High School, Columbia
- Paven Clark, Osage High School, Lake Ozark
- Reily Dilks, Camdenton High School, Osage Beach
- Kylie Fields, Lafayette High School, St. Joseph
- Marisa Gero, Central High School, St. Joseph
- Tyler Hyatt, Moberly High School, Moberly
- Jayda McCoy, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, St. Louis
- Cheyenne Reed, Cleveland Naval Junior ROTC Academy, St. Louis
- Isaiah Shavers, Metro High School, St. Louis
- Mekil Sims, Vashon High School, St. Louis
- Chi'dron Wright, Rock Bridge High School, Columbia
"This is so rewarding for us to be able to provide a positive impact like this,” Pinkel said in the release. “These young men and women are hungry to succeed and to do special things, and we are very excited to help them in this way."
Pinkel and his wife Missy Pinkel launched the GP M.A.D.E. Foundation on April 24, 2019, with a mission focused on "making a difference every-day" in the life and future of children and youth facing difficult challenges.