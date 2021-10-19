COLUMBIA - Graduate workers from the University of Missouri marched in favor of reinstating a mask requirement Tuesday morning.
Coalition of Graduate Workers (CGW), a graduate employee union for MU graduate workers, began their march at the Virginia Avenue Parking structure.
They ended their march across the street from NextGen Precision Health Building during its opening ceremony.
CGW has made it to their final destination across from the NextGen Precision Health Building as the opening ceremony is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/r7q20cx1vk— Sara Rooney (@_sararooney) October 19, 2021
After MU let its COVID-19 mask mandate expire last Friday, CGW said they would fight for a mask mandate.
“If you're as fed up as we are about the incompetence, misdirection, and flat out untruths spouted by Mizzou administrators during the course of the pandemic, it's time to act," CGW wrote in a Facebook post.
CGW works to ensure graduate employees have adequate working conditions and compensation for labor. With the mask mandate expired, many members of CGW feel their health is at risk without a vaccine requirement.
Mike Olson, outreach officer for CGW, said not reinstating the mask mandate was the last straw for a number of people.
"I think a lot of people believe that the university has totally mishandled this pandemic from day one," Olson said. "This is just the latest in a long string of actions that prove the university does not have a handle on it."
The co-chair of CGW, Drew Amidei, said many graduate workers were shocked and angered when the university announced it would allow the mask mandate to expire.
"We have students and workers who have families with small kids who cannot be vaccinated," Amidei said. "We have vulnerable family members and to change our working conditions in the middle of the semester, which is dropping the mask mandate, is not a thing we can allow to happen."
Amidei said their goal is for the UM Board of Curators to reinstate the mask requirement because encouragement is not enough.
"When I reported to class on Monday, I teach in a classroom that is much too small to socially distance," Amidei said. "Even though they said that students are encouraged to wear the masks, two-thirds of my students were not wearing masks when I got to class."
MU spokesperson, Christian Basi said the decision made was based on the COVID data that the university has seen.
"Last Friday, there had been a decision prior to allow the mask mandate to expire," Basi said. "We were seeing really good numbers and good compliance on campus and we felt we were in a spot that we no longer needed the mandate."
Basi said they have and will continue to monitor the situation.
"Throughout the entire pandemic we have been monitoring the situation on a regular basis," Basi said. "We have an entire panel of experts who meet and asses the situation determine what steps need to be taken and then make recommendations to move forward."
Amidei said despite the outcome from the march, CGW will not give up.
"If the Board of Directors aren't gonna listen to us today, we will keep applying pressure, we are not going way" Amidei said."
As of Tuesday, MU has 23 active student cases and nine active staff or faculty cases.