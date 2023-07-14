Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 726 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported flooding on WW just east of Columbia. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia and Columbia Regional Airport. This includes the following State Parks... Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 128 and 133. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED