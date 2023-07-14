BOONE COUNTY − A grand jury in Boone County declined to indict two former Columbia police officers who were at the center of a use-of-force investigation.
The grand jury returned a "no true bill" Friday against former CPD officers Gardner Pottorff and Keenen Shouse, meaning the officers will not face criminal charges, according to Cooper County Prosecutor Eric Phelps, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the case.
An investigation opened after a video circulated online of the two officers apparently using force on a male subject outside of Harpo's Bar and Grill during the early morning hours of May 7. The video showed one of the officers allegedly hitting a suspect in the face while they held him down.
Police Chief Geoff Jones requested the Boone County Sheriff's Office to complete the criminal investigation. CPD also started its own internal affairs investigation, which ended after Pottorff and Shouse resigned on May 19.
Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson requested a special prosecutor be appointed because the case involved local officers who had recently been in Boone County court, testifying in other cases, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The man arrested by the two officers is under investigation by the sheriff's office for any criminal charges, according to Johnson. He said the Boone County Prosecutor's Office will review any charges referred from the sheriff's office to see if there's a legal basis to appoint a special prosecutor.