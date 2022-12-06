PHELPS COUNTY - A Phelps County grand jury indicted a Fulton man in November for statutory sodomy.
John Bias, 51, was arrested Saturday. He is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy.
The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said it conducted an investigation and later determined Bias as a suspect. The office did not release additional details to KOMU 8.
Bias was being held in the Phelps County Jail. According to online records, Bias had a bond review hearing scheduled for Tuesday but missed it due to being in the hospital. It was rescheduled to Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.