JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County grand jury indicted a Kansas man accused of killing two people outside a downtown Jefferson City sports bar in November of 2022. 

The indictment charges Damien Davis, 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Corey Thames and Skylar Smock died in the early morning hours on Nov. 26 after being shot at J Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub. 

Davis’ next court appearance will be for an arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 28. 

