COLUMBIA − The grandmother of a baby who died at an unlicensed daycare in Columbia said the incident has been traumatic for the family.
The daycare's owner, Sarah Brown, 56, faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter after authorities said an infant died at the unlicensed, at-home daycare facility in late May. Police said the infant was left sleeping on her stomach, unsupervised with a loose fitting blanket.
Court documents show this ultimately caused the infant to suffocate.
According to Tambra Redden, the victim's grandmother, the infant was just 12 weeks old. The family had only taken their child to the daycare for about one week before the incident occurred.
Redden said the incident was a horrible experience for her and her family. She said she raced to the hospital upon hearing the news.
"I actually had a car wreck on the way to the hospital," Redden said. "We were following the ambulance, in hopes that that the baby was going to be resuscitated and be able to live, but that wasn't the case."
According to Redden, the family expressed some concerns about the daycare located on Greenridge Road before the infant's death. She said Brown sent the family a picture of the baby taking a nap face down on the floor on a blanket.
"[The victim's] mom called to see how the baby was transitioning to the new daycare," Redden said. "Day two, we got a picture back where the baby appeared to be in some kind of crib surrounded by blankets also laying face down."
Redden claimed the mother then had a conversation with Brown to express these concerns. She said the family asked Brown to allow the infant to sleep on its back, which is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Redden said she initially believed at-home daycares were a safe option for children. Now she says she's not so sure.
"I recommended home daycare because I thought she would get better care, until she had a voice of her own to be able to go to a regular daycare," Redden said. "But now I'm questioning myself."
According to Redden, the incident has taken a significant toll on the family.
"It's been hard, it's been many sleepless nights," Redden said.
The family says they still have many unanswered questions. Redden said it has been particularly traumatic for the baby's mother and father.
"They've not been able to stay in their home due to memories," Redden said. "They've had to stay in motels."
She said they've even stored away some of the infant's belongings in an attempt to get some comfort to be able to move forward.
The family says they are not happy with the one charge against Brown.
"You had a choice not to lay her down like that, so I should have seen some neglect charges come through there as well," Redden said.
According to Redden, the family plans to take all necessary actions moving forward against the daycare.
Police said Brown was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Boone County Jail. She was released on a $15,000 bond, according to online records. A court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon but Brown did not show up when the judge called her name.