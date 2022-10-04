COLUMBIA − Applications for the Downtown Columbia Improvement District's (CID) Minority-Owned Business Grant are now open.
CID said the grant funding can help close the gap in the business owner makeup within the downtown area and aims to increase each awardee's business's viability, visibility and growth.
"There is a great disparity in our business owner makeup. Less than 5% of our businesses are Black-owned," Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, CID, said. "This is a direct result of Black-owned businesses being pushed out of the Sharp End area in the 1960s urban renewal."
Applicants must be businesses starting or relocating to The District within six months of Oct. 1, and businesses must be 51% or more owned by a Columbia resident who is African American, non-white Hispanic, Native American, Asian Pacific or Asian Indian.
"This is a drop in the bucket of the work that needs to be done, but we look forward to continuing taking and creating the stepping stones to a brighter, more diverse, and inclusive District," Davis said.
The District's Economic Development Committee started a pilot program in 2020, and it was officially approved by the Board of Directors last October.
More than 30 businesses applied for the first-round grant, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Crowned Counseling, Play College Golf, Fluid Bodyworks were the first businesses awarded the grant earlier this year.
Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded. Businesses can send their information to the Missouri Women's Business Center or directly to The District. Additional qualifications can be found on The District's website.