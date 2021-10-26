COLUMBIA - A $1.9 million grant will help two University of Missouri researchers assess how more than 500 Missouri nursing homes have responded to the pandemic.
Lori Popejoy and Amy Vogelsmeier, both associate professors in the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, earned the grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
According to a press release, the research team hopes to develop recommendations nursing homes across the country can use to improve quality of care and, ultimately, patient health outcomes.
"We will be taking a comprehensive view by comparing facilities in both urban and rural areas, as well as facilities with both high COVID-19 infection rates and facilities with low infection rates, which allows us to potentially identify patterns for what went well or what can be improved," Vogelsmeier said.
In addition, nursing homes are facing staffing shortages.
According to a press release, a recent MU study found 31% of all Missouri nurses are older than age 54.
Some Missouri counties have more than half of their nursing workforce aged 54 or older.