HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School District would typically be running low on its supply of free feminine hygiene products for students at this point in the school year, according to the district's communications director, Kari Yeagy. But, thanks to a new grant from the state, that's no longer the case.
“[Previously], they've been purchased through family donations, church donations and sometimes our nurses buy it out of their budget,” Yeagy said. “And, then when the supplies run out, we just tend to wait until more donations come in.”
This year, the district is fully stocked on feminine hygiene products. That’s because the 2022 Missouri General Assembly appropriated $1 million for the 2022-23 school year to provide feminine hygiene products for Missouri students enrolled in grades 6-12.
The Hallsville School District used the funds to buy $947.79 worth of tampons and pads for students across the district. Those feminine hygiene products are available in the nurse's office on campus.
“We have one nurse that serves our 6-12 grade levels, and it's centrally located,” Yeagy said. “Students know to automatically go in there, they know where the closet is, they go grab what they need, and then they're able to use a product and can go directly back to class.”
Hallsville School District’s Middle School Counselor Kayla Lewis said this grant is important to keep students in the classroom.
“They don't have to worry about where they're going to get it or if something is going to happen, that could be embarrassing, or, you know, not coming to school, because they aren't able to get any of those products,” Lewis said.
Lewis said this grant is particularly helpful for students struggling with period poverty, which is the inability to afford menstrual products.
“Unfortunately, it is really expensive to get these products,” Lewis said. “So when you have families in poverty, when they're choosing between what they're going to spend their money on, most of the time, it's probably going to be keeping a roof over their head or putting food on the table or keeping the lights on instead of purchasing, you know, an expensive product that they just can't afford.”
Yeagy said this grant ultimately helps the school district better support students.
“We want kids in school, and we want to be able to provide them with not only love and support while they're at school, but also their basic health products that they might need,” Yeagy said.
The program provides a minimum grant award of $500 to all local education agencies (LEAs). To get reimbursed for the 2022-23 school year, LEAs must submit invoices by June 1, 2023.