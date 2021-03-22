BOONE COUNTY - Crews responded to a large grass fire that closed both lanes of northbound US Highway 63 at Canole Road around 1:50 p.m. Monday. By 4 p.m., the MoDOT traveler map showed the highway back open.
A fire near Sturgeon went across Highway 63 earlier today, causing the road to close for a brief period. Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said they first received a call about the fire at 12:16 p.m. and that it burned around 40 acres of land. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/83z2IfrO0C— Patterson Fallis (@PFallis_TV) March 22, 2021
Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said they first received the call around 12:16 p.m. The fire results in 40 acres of land burned.
The cause of the fire and estimated property damage is still unknown and is being investigated, but Blomenkamp said it was not a controlled burn.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers moved to the scene to assist with traffic control. Boone County Joint Communications said to find an alternate route.