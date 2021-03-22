BOONE COUNTY - Crews responded to a large grass fire that closed both lanes of northbound US Highway 63 at Canole Road around 1:50 p.m. Monday. By 4 p.m., the MoDOT traveler map showed the highway back open. 

Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said they first received the call around 12:16 p.m. The fire results in 40 acres of land burned. 

The cause of the fire and estimated property damage is still unknown and is being investigated, but Blomenkamp said it was not a controlled burn. 

Grass fire closes northbound lanes on Highway 63 between Hallsville and Sturgeon

Grass fire closes northbound lanes on Highway 63 between Hallsville and Sturgeon

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers moved to the scene to assist with traffic control. Boone County Joint Communications said to find an alternate route.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED