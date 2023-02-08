A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri.
A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
The department responded around noon and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries, but half an acre of land was burned, as well as a boat trailer.
MPSD reminded residents that the city only allows open burning of yard waste and brush, according to a press release from the public safety department — not rubbish, furniture or construction materials.