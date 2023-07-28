MEXICO - No injuries were reported after a grass fire Thursday morning in Mexico, Missouri.
At 10:53 a.m. Thursday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the grass fire on the 1400 block of Vance Road.
Responding crews found that electrical equipment on a pole failed and caused some sparking. The sparks caught nearby grass on fire and the fire began to spread along a fence row.
The fire was extinguished after burning about 350 feet of the fence row. No property was damaged and there were no injuries reported, according to MPSD.
Ameren responded to assist Creative Foods in determining what caused the issue.