CAMDEN COUNTY − A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured after his motorcycle overturned and struck a ditch Tuesday afternoon.
According to a highway patrol crash report, Calvin Henry, 37, was driving east on Old Highway 54, just west of Route AA, around 3:10 p.m.
The report said his Honda XR600 traveled across the center of the road, ran off the side of the road, overturned and struck a ditch.
Henry was originally taken to Lake Regional in Osage Beach for serious injuries. He was then life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia, the report said.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the crash.