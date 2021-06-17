COLUMBIA - After a year of online performances, GreenHouse Theatre in Columbia is back to producing shows in front of crowds.
During the pandemic, the theatre produced shows on Zoom. Artistic Director Elizabeth Palmieri said she is thrilled to be back performing in front of crowds again.
"It's just amazing to be back in front of people and sharing that transference of energy and flow," Palmieri said. "It's like, the audience doesn't ever realize how much they play into the actual performance itself, but they do, so it's been wonderful."
During the shutdown, the theatre saw its audience reach new lengths. It had gone from a local show to worldwide.
"We were actually able to play to people in different states, in different countries all over the world," Palmieri said. "So our audience and our patrons for Greenhouse now are like on a global level."
The theatre produced numerous shows during the pandemic. Palmieri said the Zoom shows also brought more pressure.
"It was very nerve wracking, because I was actually more stressed out about the tech than I was about anything else," Palmieri said. "Because if you lose your signal, or something happens, it's like the whole thing shuts down."
Now, with the state fully open, the theatre is back to producing in-person shows. Their first in-person show is called "Grounded." Unlike other plays, this one only has one actor.
"There's a lot riding on the performance when it's just you," Palmieri said. "Being the lone wolf in this situation is scary, but it's a wonderful challenge."
The show is about a woman who has to juggle between being a mother and being a soldier.
"This piece just hit close to home to me, I'm a mother, I have a 4-year-old daughter, and just that balance that women have to strike in the working world," Palmieri said.
GreenHouse Theatre Project plans to produce more in-person shows as the year goes on. Palmieri said she cannot wait to be back working with her theatre family.
"I'm also ready to go back to being with my my theater family and my team and my ensemble and we'll be doing that again in August and again in the fall," Palmieri said. "we'll have our our company back together."
"Grounded" will continue to be shown until June 19.