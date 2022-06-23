COLUMBIA - Eric and Sheena Greitens' attorneys will meet on Thursday morning for a hearing in an ongoing child custody battle.
The hearing will take place at the Boone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The judge is considering a request from Sheena Greitens to have the former couple’s child custody case moved to Texas, where she currently lives and works.
Back in March, Sheena Greitens filed an affidavit accusing her ex-husband of abuse toward their children. She said she was scared for her children's safety in the months before Eric resigned as Missouri governor in 2018.
The hearing comes the same week a campaign advertisement was uploaded by Eric Greitens where he is shown holding a gun, saying he is going to hunt "RINOs." RINO stands for "Republican In Name Only."
The ad has since been taken down by Facebook “for violating policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”
In an interview with KCMO on Tuesday, Eric Greitens defended the ad and said "We're extraordinarily happy with the reception that it's had."
Sheena Greitens' attorney, Helen Wade, told the Kansas City Star that she will use this ad as evidence in the custody battle.
On April 26, their attorneys met for another hearing at the Boone County Courthouse to discuss a subpoena by Eric Greitens' lawyer, Gary Stamper.
This subpoena filed for phone records of Sheena and her sister, Catherine Linkul, and Eric Greitens' former campaign manager, Austin Chambers.