COLUMBIA - A private deposition in the child custody case between Sheena Greitens and Eric Greitens is set to begin Wednesday morning in Boone County.
A Boone County judge, Leslie Schneider, ordered the deposition to begin at 11 a.m. at the 13th Circuit courthouse.
The judge agreed the deposition will be closed during a hearing Friday, and the public will not be allowed to sit in the courtroom during the proceedings. It's unclear whether transcription of the deposition will be available to the public.
Sheena's attorney, Helen Wade, argued to preserve the Greitens' children's privacy during Friday's hearing.
In a Tweet, Sheena defended her case against her ex-husband.
Getting tired of public lies. - No, a “federal prosecutor” did not “help me get a job in TX.” - I haven’t “reneged” on anything. I filed in the county where we live to modify a custody order to address changed circumstances. - It could’ve remained private if done there. https://t.co/sLd88q6qI6— Sheena Chestnut Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) July 13, 2022
"I think we could do it as a deposition, and I think it could remain private in a manner in which I think the children probably deserve," Wade said.
Eric's attorney, Gary Stamper, questioned the necessity of a deposition.
“I’m genuinely concerned about release disclosure collateral use. I don’t think a deposition is necessary to any issue before you,” Stamper said. "Judge, I consent to allowing petitioner [Sheena] to file a reply affidavit." He asked the reply affidavit be submitted on or before July 23.
Judge Schneider pressured both lawyers to get their depositions in. She said they had a deadline, but failed to meet it.
"It's set today, that we know," Judge Schneider said during Friday's hearing. "That's what I have control over, is it's set today. I'm ready to hear the evidence."
Wade said the depositions weren't prepared in time because both parties had conflicting schedules, as the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) had another scheduled trial the same day as what was supposed to be the deposition hearing on Friday.
The GAL represents the child's best interest in custody or divorce cases in court.
Wade has made appeals to have the case be heard in front of a Texas judge, where Sheena lives and works as an associate professor of public affairs at the University of Texas-Austin.
Judge Schneider said Friday she understands the legal basis of having the case moved to Texas. However, she's unsure of the factual basis.
According to the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction Enforcement Act (UCCJEA), a uniform state law approved in 1997 establishes if a child lives in a state for six consecutive months or longer, that becomes their home state.
The UCCJEA allows state courts' jurisdiction to make and modify "child-custody determinations," which may dictate custody and visitation agreement.
Wade said she doesn't object to having the case continue being heard in Missouri over Texas, only if Stamper submits Eric's affidavit, and the family's GAL is present during the hearing to protect the children's well-being.
The Associated Press reported on March 21 that Sheena filed an affidavit, accusing Eric of physical abuse and showing "unstable and coercive behavior."
"Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home," Sheena wrote in the sworn document. "I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home."
Sheena sought a divorce following Eric's 2018 sex scandal which led to his resignation months later as Missouri's Governor, according to NPR.
Eric is running for the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat for Missouri, as current Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo) is retiring. The Missouri primary elections are on Aug. 2.
Greitens said in a statement Tuesday for his campaign, "I learned the hard lesson in 2018 that taking a stand against the political uniparty Swamp comes at a cost—vicious lies, constant unfair attacks on my family and the people I work with, and even fake criminal charges from a Soros-funded prosecutor."
Though Wednesday's deposition will be private, it's unclear if Judge Schneider's ruling will be made public.