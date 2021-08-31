COLUMBIA − North America's largest provider of intercity bus transportation has added a new stop at Columbia's Wabash Station.
Greyhound announced Tuesday it will start providing transportation from 126 North Tenth Street beginning Sept. 1.
"Greyhound is proud to work with the City of Columbia to bring connectivity to students at the University of Missouri, Stephens College, Columbia College and transit users in downtown Columbia,” Sarah Hoogerhyde, area manager, mid-west region, Greyhound Lines, Inc., said. “The new stop also provides seamless connectivity to local transit which adds convenience for travelers.”
The new stop will feature a 1:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. schedule Monday through Saturday to destinations like Kansas City and St. Louis.
Customers can visit Greyhound.com to purchase tickets or download the mobile app. Customers can still purchase tickets in-person form the Midway Truck Stop and Travel Plaza locations.