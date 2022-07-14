CALIFORNIA − The city of California and Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, have come to an agreement to provide bus service to the area twice a day.

Service is scheduled to begin July 22 at 108 West Versailles Avenue.

The eastbound bus is scheduled to arrive in California at 3:25 p.m. and will the stop in Jefferson City, Columbia and Wentzville before arriving in St. Louis.

The westbound bus will arrive in California at 7:05 p.m. and will have one stop in Warrensburg before arriving to Kansas City.

Passengers can use these locations to access Greyhound’s nationwide network. Customers must book tickets online, the mobile app, or by calling 1-800-231-2222.

