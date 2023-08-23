MEXICO, Mo. − Heather Brinker lost her 16-year-old son, Connor Swaim, to fentanyl poisoning last month.
"My daughter went in to wake her brother up because he was suppose to be gone by like 7:00 that morning... She went and hollered at him, and first time she hollered... nothing," Brinker said. "She hollered at him again, and my heart just dropped. I just had a really bad feeling. She's like 'Mom I can't wake him up,' and I went in there and he had passed away."
It was the 4th of July when Brinker discovered that her son Connor passed away. The mother had found a half of pill of fentanyl in his room and later discovered that he had taken a pill and a half that lead to his death.
Since Connor's passing, his mother has been spreading more awareness to the addictions of fentanyl. She started a Facebook page called "Connor's Avengers fight against Fentanyl" that has received a lot of support from the mid-Missouri community.
"I'm doing this because I don't want any other parent to go through the pain and hurt that I'm going through," Brinker said. "If we can save one life, I'd be more than happy."
"A lot of parents think, 'Oh, my kid won't do that.' I thought the same thing," Brinker said. "I never thought that I'd have to wake up one morning, and I wouldn't hear my son say 'I love you' anymore."
Brinker wants communities to know it is important to start having conversations with their children now to prevent opioid addictions. She plans on attending and holding a booth at the Soybean Festival in Mexico on Saturday to honor her son and spread more awareness to opioid addictions.
Missourians struggling with substance abuse can contact the Missouri Department of Mental Health Substance Abuse Line at 573-751-4942.