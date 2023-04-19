The city of Columbia Public Works department will present design concepts for the Grindstone Parkway sidewalk project at an informal open house meeting on Wednesday, April 26. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Rock Bridge Elementary.
The linchpin of the project is the construction of a sidewalk on the south side of Grindstone Parkway, according to a press release. There is currently no sidewalk on that side of the road between Hyde Park Avenue and Norfleet Drive, directly across the street from the Grindstone Walmart. Although Columbia only owns one of the four properties along that stretch, the city intends to fill the entire sidewalk gap.
At the April 26 open house, city representatives will give information about the project and show diagrams of design concepts, and engineering staff will be present to answer questions.
Interested parties are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback at the April 26 meeting, through the city's website or by calling Public Works at 573-874-CITY.
Construction is scheduled to be completed during summer 2024.