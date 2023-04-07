COLUMBIA - AI@Mizzou held a workshop open to the general public about generative AI models like ChatGPT. The goal was to encourage MU to create a campus-wide strategy to embrace the new technology.
Ai@Mizzou is part of the SEC Artificial Intelligence Consortium, which features 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference. The consortium works together monthly to understand the applications of artificial intelligence on their campuses and provide data science training for faculty and students.
Chi-Ren Shyu is a part of AI@Mizzou, and works as the Director for MU Institute for Data Science and Informatics. During Shyu's 23 years with the university, he has seen AI grow in more ways than one.
"It's an evolving area [and] there's still opportunities and homework to do for the world as a whole and also legal implications for all the generative AI tools out there," Shyu said.
Since its launch in November of 2022, the usage of the AI has sparked conversations globally about the risks, benefits, and long-term implications of the software.
According to previous KOMU reporting, some concerns stemmed from its potential interference with academic honesty. However, Shyu advocated for teachers and professors to embrace the new technology.
"In [the] 1980's, high school teachers went on strike to prevent students from using calculators. Now, look at today. Everyone's using calculators," Shyu said. "We utilize the calculator and learn at the same time. ChatGPT and other tools will help us understand the potential answers and allow students to come up with their own answers instead of [solely] relying on it."
Topics featured during the workshop were Educational Opportunities, Research Opportunities, AI Ethics and Bias, Legal Implications, and Creative Arts. Shyu's role as part of the initiative is to motivate students and staff to take advantage of the possibilities that AI can bring.
"We want AI to be in everyone's DNA," Shyu said. "All MU students will have a competitive placement in the future if there are opportunities related to AI in their major."
Panels and other topics were led by 19 schools and colleges at the University of Missouri. At the end, the initiative aimed to encourage attendees to help write a draft committing to the next steps of embracing AI.
"This workshop is the starting point for us to discuss what type of AI models are out there for us to look at opportunities and some precocious steps to deliver for our operations everyday here," Shyu said.
Shyu also expressed interest in reaching out to the Columbia community and outside of the educational application of generative AI.
"We need to reach out to the community to share what the capability of the AI tools are and what would be the ethical and legal implications for the AI tools in their everyday lives," Shyu said.
He also shared some comforting words about the lighting-fast progression of the technology.
"Don't be afraid, and try to embrace because it's already here. We've got to be ready to embrace that. Those who are bold enough to take that action will be a future leader."