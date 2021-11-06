COLUMBIA - The Desis of Columbia Facebook group is holding a Diwali Mela event at Fairview Church on Saturday to celebrate the Indian cultural holiday.
Diwali, also known as a Festival of Lights, is the celebration of light over dark and good over evil. It is similar to traditional Christmas festivities. The festival started on Thursday, November 4th, and lasts five days.
The event includes various vendors selling clothing, baked goods, and freshly cooked Indian cuisine. Face painting and henna - a traditional style of body art - is also offered.
The group started hosting this specific Diwali event back in 2019. Nitu Patel is the head organizer of the event. She said she is glad they get to host the event again after cancelling the festivities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is something that I thought would be a good thing to bring back, to bring the community together," said Patel.
Co-organizer Pratibha Tripathi said the event is celebrating more than just the popular aspects of the culture.
"Indian food is not just butter chicken, and Indian clothes is not just saris. Just come and see how we have a varied and beautiful culture," said Tripathi.
The group hopes the event educates more people about Indian culture and is an environment for various cultures to thrive.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.