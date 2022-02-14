COLUMBIA − A group of students from Columbia Public Schools is advocating for more safety precautions in their district.
Four members of “Students for Change” plan to speak at Monday night's Columbia School Board meeting. Members of the group says it advocates for school safety and brings awareness toward gun violence, with a goal to feel safe at school.
Karli Jones is a freshman at Hickman High School who said she helped create Students for Change.
“Our basic goal in the most simplest terms. We are just trying to feel safer and we are proposing metal detectors and we need more protection their nothing stopping it right now and I think there's a false sense of safety,” Jones said.
The group is pushing for metal detectors and trauma kits to be placed in schools. Jones said trauma kits are a good backup plan.
“Metal detectors are the first line of defense. That would make sure that it is catching weapons that could be coming into school and we realize that can't catch everything, it's not 100%, nothing is, so implementing the trauma kits would make sure that if anything were to happen that people at the scene would be able to provide crucial care for people in need,” Jones said.
Jones said she has not felt completely protected in school because of a threat made toward Hickman High School on their homecoming in 2021. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, CPS officials said they ended the Hickman homecoming dance early after they heard reports of someone with a gun at the dance.
Hickman Principal Tony Gragnani sent an email to parents which said district security and the Columbia Police Department investigated the rumors, which were found to be "unsubstantiated."
Taylor Lee, a freshman at Hickman High School and a member of Students for Change, said the incident on homecoming was one of the scariest feelings she has ever felt.
“I just remember the feeling of calling my parents and telling them that there might have been a gun and it was so scary,” Lee said. “It is an experience no kid should ever feel in a classroom.”
Beside metal detectors and trauma kits, Jones said parents need to educate themselves and their kids.
“Starting an innovative way to inform parents on the signs of a possible school shooter, mental health things like that and sending them messages about how to properly store firearms in their home would be so helpful,” Jones said.
To advocate for safety changes, the group said it hung up posters around schools in the district and got over 200 signatures on a Change.org petition.
“We feel like it won't happen here, but when you're a student and when threats like that happen and when you're crying on the phone with your friends because they think the dance is getting shot up it is not a feeling I want anybody to feel ever,” Jones said.
Lee said they are speaking at the school board meeting because they "want to start a conversation within the community."
“Honestly we just hope that all of the work we put into this won't be a waste and that I can feel safe at school,” Jones said.
The district says they have "a comprehensive safety and security plan for each of its buildings and the district. Drills, personnel, equipment, supplies, building design, building protections (buzz-ins, vestibules, windows, design, etc.), partnerships with emergency operations such as law enforcement, fire, health care etc."
In addition, the board approved the return of Security Resource Officers in the meeting last month. CPS is also installing secure vestibules. The district said all schools have buzz-in systems and window sheeting to make the glass resistant and the high school has door monitors.
One big provider for the school district is the funds from bond issues. The district told KOMU, "The April 2022 bond includes $2 million for safety and security."
Students for Change will speak during the public comment session of the school board meeting. KOMU 8 will stream the board meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.