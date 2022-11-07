COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers.
Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight mothers raising awareness about Thalessia “LeAnna” Johnson’s care for their children at the unlicensed daycare in Columbia.
“The state can’t shut her down,” Ploudré said. “The state can give a license and the state can take a license, but there’s nothing to take away.”
Though she is not registered as a regulated child care facility through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Johnson has provided child care out of various homes for years in Boone County. Several mothers have reached out to KOMU 8 claiming Johnson displayed a fake license in a frame at the house.
“I was a first time mom,” Ploudré said. “I had never seen a license before but it had the seal, and it looked official.”
For more than a year and a half, Ploudré sent her two children to Little ABC Tigers. She said everything was fine until January.
“That’s when we noticed that LeAnna wasn’t there as often,” Ploudré said. “We would go to pick up and there’s no LeAnna. We’d go to drop off - there’s no LeAnna.”
At that time, Ploudré said she noticed more of Johnson’s son, Themarius Hayes, and two teachers watching over her young children.
“In - I think it was March - I got a call from the state saying that they went in to do an investigation,” Ploudré said. “When they did their investigation, they found 11 children upstairs.”
According to DESE, the maximum number of children allowed for an unlicensed daycare in Columbia is six at a time.
According to Ploudré, after asking if there were any more children in the home, Stephanie Spaulding, a compliance inspector for Missouri, sat down and waited for the caretakers to gather all the children’s registration forms. This took more than half an hour, and Spaulding claimed to hear a child who had been unaccounted for.
“She kept hearing a baby cry,” Ploudré said. “So after about 45 minutes, she gets up and starts looking for this baby.”
According to Ploudré, Spaulding went downstairs to the basement and found three children under the age of one.
“But, she still heard the baby crying,” Ploudré said.
After continuing to search the unfinished basement, Spaulding found the baby.
“Lying in the closet on a piece of carpet with no toys, no light, no love, nothing - crying for 45 minutes - was my daughter,” Ploudré said. “She was seven or eight months old when this happened.”
Ploudré said she got the news directly from Spaulding during a phone call that night. Ploudré, who trusted Johnson for more than a year, said she felt partially responsible for some of Johnson’s clientele.
“I called my friend just in tears after we got off the phone with Stephanie,” Ploudré said. “I had convinced her to use this daycare too, because I thought it was safe, they were fed, and for the most part, they were happy.”
Ploudré said she called Johnson the next morning to address the investigation. While Johnson denied that the baby was Ploudré’s daughter, she did confirm the incident during that call.
“It was a different baby,” Johnson said during that phone call at the end of March, which was recorded and KOMU 8 obtained.
During this call, the Ploudrés decided to immediately pull their kids out of Little ABC Tigers because of the investigation. At that time, Johnson said she would give the Ploudrés’ a refund for their daycare costs.
“I will go to the bank and get a cashier’s check and give it to you,” Johnson said in that call.
However, the Ploudrés say they have not seen a single cent of that money. Johnson has since blocked Ploudré, and she is not alone. Several mothers told KOMU 8 that Johnson owes them money and has ignored their pleas.
One mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Johnson owes her a few hundred dollars. However, the Ploudré family was far less lucky.
“The exact amount is $8,204.37,” Ploudré said. “It was pretty much all I had in savings.”
She hired an attorney and sent Johnson a demand letter. Ploudré said Johnson ignored the request.
“To sue her for that amount would be about $4,500,” Ploudré said. “Just to take her to small claims for $5,000 or less would be about $1,500, give or take.”
She says the moms have added it all up, and the total amount Johnson owes the group is more than $10,000.
While they may never see their money again, the mothers are raising awareness in private and public Facebook groups about Little ABC Tigers, despite receiving alleged threats from Johnson.