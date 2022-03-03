'Grow Your Own' teaching program aims to keep aspiring teachers local

FULTON − The city of Fulton's three main places of learning - Fulton Public Schools, Westminster College, and William Woods University - have teamed up to keep aspiring teachers local.
Fulton just launched its Grow Your Own teachers program. This program will provide scholarship opportunities to seniors at Fulton Public Schools and juniors and seniors at the two secondary institutions. Students at Westminster and William Woods who receive this scholarship must commit to teaching within FPS for four years once they graduate.
The assistant professor of education at Westminster College, Barri Bumgarner, said this a way to get teachers teaching.
"Let's keep our teachers or folks coming out of high school, let's get them to stay local to go to college," Bumgarner said. "And then let's keep them let's keep them to teach in the area where they're invested in the community invested in the kids invested in families."
The first recipient of one of the scholarships is Sarah Crostic, a junior-transfer student at Westminster. Bumgarner teaches Crostic in her education classes. She said Crostic had that special quality a future teacher should have.
"I think she's going to have tremendous success. She's very animated in class," Bumgarner said. "She's very knowledgeable. And she's very much about this constructivism, really getting kids doing hands-on learning. She's going to be really exceptional."
Crostic was brought to tears after she was told she had won this special award.
"I won a scholarship that will really help financially with my last year of college," Crostic said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to partner with my university, Westminster College, and the local community and the local school."
Crostic will student teach at one of three elementary schools in Fulton next fall when she's a senior.
She said even though she's been in Fulton a short time, it feels like home. Four years is a commitment, and she said she's up to the challenge.
"The fact that I want to stay really shows how the community is. It's small, but it's very tight knit, very supportive," Crostic said. "The educational groups in this community are very strong with two separate colleges that work together."
Crostic will have her student teaching fees paid for, as well as costs along the teaching certification process. She said she hopes to make a difference teaching in Fulton.
"Teaching it is an experience to educate people to educate their children to educate adults," Crostic said. "And I believe that education is so important for all people. No matter where you're from, or your education history."