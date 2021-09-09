CAMDEN COUNTY − Investigators have uncovered the gun believed to be used in the deadly shooting at Lazy Gators over Memorial Day weekend.
The gun was pulled out of the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday morning.
Investigators say Jefferson City resident Chad Brewer shot Vonza Watson at the bar on May 29. Watson later died from the gunshot to the abdomen. According to KOMU 8's previous reporting, Brewer was charged with first degree murder for the murder of Watson. Authorities have also charged Jefferson City Craig Hawkins with second-degree murder.
"Investigators have been working tirelessly for months to located the murder weapon," Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham told KY3.
The gun does need to go through forensic analysis before it is confirmed. It is unclear when or if additional charges will be brought about or if there are more suspects.