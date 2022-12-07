WILLIAMSBURG — The labor shortage is a growing challenge for Missouri's farmers.

In Callaway County, Dennis Shramek turned to the pre-existing H-2A visa program for the first time ever to hire three farmhands from South Africa.

"It's a source to fill the gap that we can't fill right here with any local people, or within the states here, that [are] qualified or even wanting to work," he said.

The program allows workers from other countries to legally come into the United States to work.

Shramek spent his entire Wednesday in his combine, racing to finish his harvest and make the most of his hired help before his H-2A workers return to their country on Dec. 15.

"It was successful," he said. "The choices that we made with the candidates that were presented to us have worked out extremely well. They are interested in being here next year."

The Agriculture Workforce Coalition sent a letter to the U.S. Senate on Dec. 6 asking for it to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

The bill would expand access to citizenship or permanent resident status for farmworkers from other countries. It would also expand the H-2A visa program for farmworkers.

Some have used negotiations during the bill to elevate the focus of border security.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the same bill in the spring of 2021. There is growing pressure for the Senate to do the same before the end of the year.

"I think the biggest obstacle is not enthusiasm necessarily, it's that we're running out of time," said Ryan Yates, the managing director of governmental affairs for the American Farm Bureau Federation. "What we're trying to do is, where we can, address some of these inflationary effects. Even small gains can have long-term benefits."

With a greater labor workforce, Yates hopes it decreases the amount of factors influencing costs of goods.

There is not a specific date for when the Senate might take the bill to the floor, but Yates said it could be very soon.