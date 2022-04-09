COLUMBIA - After a two year pause for COVID, a line of roughly one hundred people gathered outside the Broadway Christian Church Saturday to shop the Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale.
Once allowed in, people got a paper bag they could fill up to the brim with clothes, collectibles and jewelry all for a dollar.
All the 'treasures', as the organizers called them, were collected over several days, and they were thankful for the turn out.
"I worried most of the night from twelve o'clock on that no one would show up," Sandy Stallman, one of the co-organizers said. "So it was quite nice to get here and to begin after all the work that was put in before, and see workers and everything. It looked so pretty."
Stallman said events like today do a lot to help the community, including bringing people together to work with one another and helping several non-profits.
"It's nice I've seen people I haven't seen in three years," Stallman said. "Everyone seems so happy to be out and it's just nice, it's just really nice."
All the proceeds from the sale go to the Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity Chapter. Any items left over get donated to various non-profits in Mid-Missouri like Columbia Second Chance.
"I heard one lady say 'oh this is my favorite thing to do!', Linda Poehlmann, another co-organizer said.
People said they couldn't believe how much there was to shop for with one room filled with clothes and another filled with toys and furniture.
Alinge Laursen scoured the jewelry section for things to buy for her vintage shop on the business loop, Deco to Retro.
"I'm always shopping the sales for vintage items," Laursen said. "Mainly clothing and other vintage items and this is one of the best places to shop of the year."
Laursen said she found a lot of vintage jewelry, sweaters and even cat figurines. She said it feels great to be back shopping again after the two years.
Organizers say at least five hundred people attended the sale.
It ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After the sale closed, all the leftover donations were up for grabs for other non-profits.