COLUMBIA − Habitat for Humanity welcomed Keneshia Buchanan and her son Kendred to their new home Friday.
"It feels surreal," Buchanan said.
Her home marks the first of 143 planned houses that will make up the subdivision off of Brown Station Road in Columbia. Habitat for Humanity, along with the help of Shelter Insurance, made the home a reality for Buchanan and her family.
"I lived in an apartment for 7 years, and now I'll finally be in my own house," Buchanan said.
Greg Lockard, the associate vice president for Shelter Insurance, has been working behind the scenes on this project for over 7 months. Now, he's finally seeing the vision come true.
"It's amazing, we couldn't have done it alone. The process was a total group effort," Lockard said.
The homes come together with the help of volunteer groups and individuals. Rick Wiesner is a construction manager for Habitat for Humanity and oversees all the work of the volunteers.
"One thing about these projects, is that it helps people develop or sharpen these skills that get overlooked for a lot of people," Wiesner said.
While the home doesn't have all utilities and appliances hooked up yet, the thrill of finishing the first home was on display during the ceremony.