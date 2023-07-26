BOONE COUNTY — Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity celebrated its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Wednesday afternoon.

Habitat for Humanity received $708,500 from the Boone County Commission, which awarded approximately $12 million to 26 organizations during its first round of funding.

The funds will go toward the organization's Boone Prairie Village subdivision project off of Brown Station Road in northeastern Columbia.

Habitat for Humanity says access to safe and affordable housing was a key need identified during the pandemic, and that the subdivision will help alleviate this issue.

Ashley Switzer, director of Community Outreach, said this project can be the only option for these families, "To be able to actually own their home. Affordability is really difficult with home ownership right now," Switzer said.

There are five phases of construction, each with a goal of 30 completed homes, totaling 143 new homes.

"Thirty new families will be able to affordably own their own homes, raise their children in a safe environment, and affect the generational wealth change that comes with homeownership on this land," Habitat for Humanity said in a press release.

The ARPA funding will help complete the second phase, the infrastructure of the subdivision, including sewers, excavation work, engineering, roads and utilities. Phase two is estimated to cost $1.5 million and could be completed within the next 18 months.

"The infrastructure is an expensive hurdle, and we are thrilled to have someone share the cost," Habitat for Humanity said.

The organization said the funding also allows for it to focus on the project's budget and resources on the actual construction of the homes.

Phase one was completed in 2021, with the first home going to a Columbia mother and her son.

It's not just building the homes that helps, but with the lowered cost of the home and 0% interest mortgages. Habitat for Humanity is helping to make homeownership possible for the families of Boone County.

"By giving a zero interest mortgage just for the amount it costs for us to build their home, by having volunteers and donors come and support this project is really amazing and affordable for the families," Switzer said.

Switzer said there is three criteria families must meet to apply for a home:

Need Willingness to partner (including building other potential homes and to receive education about being a home owner) Income

"These families, most of them would not traditionally be able to get a home or a mortgage through a bank or other mortgage lender, so it's amazing that this program exists for those families," Switzer said.

For additional information and to apply for housing, visit Habitat for Humanity's website.