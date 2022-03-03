COLE COUNTY − A half-pound of methamphetamine was confiscated after a traffic stop in Cole County on Wednesday.
The Cole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Mustang Drug Task Force, conducted the stop on Supercenter Drive and East McCarty around 6:30 p.m.
Cole County K9 Bane was deployed, and a search of the vehicle revealed approximately 212.12 grams of methamphetamine hidden behind the dash.
The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cole County Jail. A name was not released by the sheriff's office.
The suspect was booked for first-degree trafficking with no bond and is awaiting formal charges from the Cole County prosecutor.