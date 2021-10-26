Take a look at the many spook-tacular events around mid-Missouri this week.
Shyrock's Corn Maze
- When: Open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Where: 2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO 65202
- Details: Admissions is $10 for kids ages 5 to 12 and $11 for adults. Activites include the corn maze, fun barn and the jumping pillow.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brew ‘N View: Rocky Horror Picture Show
- When: Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.
- Where: The Blue Note, 17 N 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
- Details: See the film on the big screen at the Blue Note. Costumes encouraged. The Blue Note requires proof of vaccination.
Trunk or Treat
- When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Alpha Hart Lewis, Back parking lot
- Details: Includes raffle for decorated pumpkin and hotdogs, chips and water provided for dinner.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Crepuscular Creep
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, 3706 Bray Ave.
- Details: Participate in a Jack-o-lantern hike and other themed learning stations. Tickets are $2 per person; funds go to the Columbia Public Schools science trip scholarship fund.
Friday, Oct. 29
Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.
- Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats and candy for the kids. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children along with a photo booth.
Halloweenie
- When: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: The District (downtown Columbia)
- Details: District businesses will be handing out candy from 4 to 6 p.m. Participating businesses will be taking precautions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Trunk or Treat
- When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, upper parking lot. 1600 W Rollins Road, Columbia
- Details: Enjoy safe trick-or-treating
Fairview Halloween Movie Night
- When: Food trucks open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Fairview United Methodist Church
- Details: Watch "Hocus Pocus" and enjoy food trucks
Witches, Warlock and Wine Halloween Party
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Serenity Valley Winery, 1888 County Road 342, Fulton
- Details: Enjoy a costume contest, dancing and spooky drink specials. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 11805 E. Judy School Rd., Columbia
- Details: They will be handing out lots of candy for the kids. Live music will be played from 3 to 6 p.m. Food will be served by Wrap it Up and drinks will be available from Serenity Valley Winery and Bur Oak Brewery.
Trunk or Treat
- When: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: Columbia Orthopedic Group parking lot, 1 S Keene Street, Columbia
- Details: Costumes are encouraged. Columbia Orthopedic group will be providing free candy and kid-friendly games.
Mid-Missouri Halloween Bagger Treat
- When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: American Legion Post 202, Columbia
- Details: Includes motorcycle trunk-or-treat.
Trunk or Treat
- When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Tabernacle of Grace Ministry, 601 Business Loop 70 W, Suite 106, Columbia
- Details: Hosted by Ryzing Sonz MC Como and CoMo Sapien MC.
In the Park After Dark: Hocus Pocus
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheatre, Jefferson City
- Details: Enjoy a viewing of Hocus Pocus and snacks like crepes, donuts and cranberry apple cider. Visit its Facebook page for more information.
Fearfest Fall Festival
- When: Noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday
- Where: 6399 Highway 40 W, Columbia
- Details: All ages are welcome and the event is free to attend. There will be bonfires, concessions, warm drinks, pumpkins, face painting and lights-on walk-through tours of the haunted attractions (no actors or scares).
Domann Park Halloween Spook-tacular
- When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: Elm Street, Auxvasse
- Details: Free event with trick-or-treating for all ages.
Stick Horse Rodeo
- When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: Clark City Park
- Details: Hosted by Clark Helping Hands 4-H group. $1 per event or unlimited wristband for $10.
Halloween Party
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Sayre Memorial Park, Clark, Mo.
- Details: Parade lines up at 10 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m. Festivities including hayrides, a chili cook-off and kids games will follow the parade. Hayrides are open until 5 p.m. Street dance starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat and Hayride
- When: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: Nashville Baptist Church, Ashland
- Details: Hayrides will leave at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Trunk N Treat
- When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Columbia First Assembly, 1110 N 7th Street
- Details: Costumes encouraged. Columbia First Assembly will be providing candy and games.
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Fairview United Methodist Church
- Details: Advertised as a COVID-friendly method of trick-or-treating.