Take a look at the many spook-tacular events around mid-Missouri this week.

Shyrock's Corn Maze 

  • When: Open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Where: 2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO 65202
  • Details: Admissions is $10 for kids ages 5 to 12 and $11 for adults. Activites include the corn maze, fun barn and the jumping pillow. 

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Brew ‘N View: Rocky Horror Picture Show

  • When: Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. 
  • Where: The Blue Note, 17 N 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
  • Details: See the film on the big screen at the Blue Note. Costumes encouraged. The Blue Note requires proof of vaccination. 

Trunk or Treat

  • When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: Alpha Hart Lewis, Back parking lot
  • Details: Includes raffle for decorated pumpkin and hotdogs, chips and water provided for dinner.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Crepuscular Creep

  • When: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, 3706 Bray Ave.
  • Details: Participate in a Jack-o-lantern hike and other themed learning stations. Tickets are $2 per person; funds go to the Columbia Public Schools science trip scholarship fund.

Friday, Oct. 29

Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat

  • When: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.
  • Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats and candy for the kids. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children along with a photo booth.

Halloweenie

  • When: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: The District (downtown Columbia)
  • Details: District businesses will be handing out candy from 4 to 6 p.m. Participating businesses will be taking precautions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Trunk or Treat

  • When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, upper parking lot. 1600 W Rollins Road, Columbia
  • Details: Enjoy safe trick-or-treating

Fairview Halloween Movie Night

  • When: Food trucks open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Fairview United Methodist Church
  • Details: Watch "Hocus Pocus" and enjoy food trucks 

Witches, Warlock and Wine Halloween Party

  • When:  6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Serenity Valley Winery, 1888 County Road 342, Fulton
  • Details: Enjoy a costume contest, dancing and spooky drink specials. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween at Four Oaks Farm 

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Where: 11805 E. Judy School Rd., Columbia 
  • Details: They will be handing out lots of candy for the kids. Live music will be played from 3 to 6 p.m. Food will be served by Wrap it Up and drinks will be available from Serenity Valley Winery and Bur Oak Brewery. 

Trunk or Treat

  • When: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where: Columbia Orthopedic Group parking lot, 1 S Keene Street, Columbia
  • Details: Costumes are encouraged. Columbia Orthopedic group will be providing free candy and kid-friendly games.

Mid-Missouri Halloween Bagger Treat

  • When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: American Legion Post 202, Columbia
  • Details: Includes motorcycle trunk-or-treat.

Trunk or Treat

  • When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: Tabernacle of Grace Ministry, 601 Business Loop 70 W, Suite 106, Columbia
  • Details: Hosted by Ryzing Sonz MC Como and CoMo Sapien MC.

In the Park After Dark: Hocus Pocus

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheatre, Jefferson City
  • Details: Enjoy a viewing of Hocus Pocus and snacks like crepes, donuts and cranberry apple cider. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

Fearfest Fall Festival

  • When: Noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday
  • Where: 6399 Highway 40 W, Columbia
  • Details: All ages are welcome and the event is free to attend. There will be bonfires, concessions, warm drinks, pumpkins, face painting and lights-on walk-through tours of the haunted attractions (no actors or scares). 

Domann Park Halloween Spook-tacular

  • When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Where: Elm Street, Auxvasse
  • Details: Free event with trick-or-treating for all ages.

Stick Horse Rodeo

  • When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Where: Clark City Park
  • Details: Hosted by Clark Helping Hands 4-H group. $1 per event or unlimited wristband for $10.

Halloween Party

  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: Sayre Memorial Park, Clark, Mo.
  • Details: Parade lines up at 10 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m. Festivities including hayrides, a chili cook-off and kids games will follow the parade. Hayrides are open until 5 p.m. Street dance starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat and Hayride

  • When: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: Nashville Baptist Church, Ashland
  • Details: Hayrides will leave at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Trunk N Treat

  • When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: Columbia First Assembly, 1110 N 7th Street
  • Details: Costumes encouraged. Columbia First Assembly will be providing candy and games.

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat

  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Where: Fairview United Methodist Church
  • Details: Advertised as a COVID-friendly method of trick-or-treating.

