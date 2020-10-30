MISSOURI- Though Halloween around the nation may look a little different this year, there are still many events to attend around mid-Missouri.
Take a look!
COLUMBIA
Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.
Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats made by volunteers. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children.
Cost: $5 donation
Contact: 573-814-8073
Bonkers Spooktacular Halloween Party
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Bonkers, 3812 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia.
Details: Includes two slices of pizza and a soft drink, a trip through the Bonkers Pumpkin Patch to choose a pumpkin, a decorating station to personalize it, the Not-So-Spooky Room to explore not-so-scary things, $5 games and free treat stations.
Cost: $10
Contact: 573-499-0366
Halloween Glow
When: 7 to 9 p.m Friday.
Where: Sky Zone Columbia, 1201 American Parkway, Columbia.
Details: Jumping under glow lights, Halloween-themed contests, games and giveways. Costumes optional.
Cost: Call 573-309-9600 for pricing information.
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Family First Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 550 E. Green Meadows Road, Columbia.
Details: Safe drive-thru trunk or treat event.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-443-5900
Drive Thru Halloween Walk
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Conley Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia; Broadway Hy-Vee, 3100 W. Broadway; Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.
Details: Treats and fun in the parking lot.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-442-7703
All Family Fall Festival
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge, Columbia.
Details: Trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, Kona Ice and 12 Baskets food truck.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-449-6794
Fall Festival
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Church, Columbia.
Details: Trick or treating, candy, food, costumes.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-445-8561
Trick or Treat Drive-thru
When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.
Details: Drive-thru with treats for kids.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-445-4667
Treat Street
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., Columbia.
Details: Dress up and trick or treat through a storybook village.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-443-3900
Halloween at Four Oaks Farm
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Four Oaks Farm, 11805 E. Judy School Road, Columbia.
Details: Trick or treat with vendors, eat at the food trucks, listen to a band, and go on the hayride. All the farm activities and farm store will be open.
Cost: $5 per person (Age 2 and under free)
Contact: 808-3310
Trunk or Treat
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia.
Details: A socially distanced, contact-free event for those hosting a trunk this year. Families will drive through to admire the creative displays from the safety of their vehicles. At the end, children will receive a goody bag.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-445-6131
Annual Ashland Optimist Spooktacular
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Ashland Optimist Building, 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland.
Details: Trunk or treat, photographs, haunted house, fun booths and more.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-657-2091
Drive-Boo Trick or Treat Event
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cosmo Park, Columbia.
Details: Columbia Parks and Recreation is staging this event as a safe, low-contact trick-or-treat experience. Visitors will drive through the event, stopping at stations for treats distributed through car windows. A “Best Dressed Car” contest offers prizes. Enter Cosmo Park from the south end, off Business Loop 70. Drivers must provide name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.
Cost: Free
Contact: 573-874-7460
Biker Treat
When: 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mid America Harley-Davidson, 5704 Freedom Dr, Columbia
Details: Bring the little ones in their costumes to trick or treat out of saddle bags, trunks and tour packs. Paint your own pumpkin to take home and enjoy a free lunch.
Cost: Free
Contact: (573) 875-4444
JEFFERSON CITY
JC Jaycees 12th Annual Trunk or Treat
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: 1445 Fairgrounds Rd, Jefferson City
Details: Bring your little ones out for games, activities and goodies. Food and refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit Operations T.O.Y.S.
Cost: $1
Contact: (573) 893-3950
Parson Family Fall Festival & Trick or Treating
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Missouri Governor's Mansion
Details: The Parsons invite Missourians to attend their combined Fall Festival and Trick or Treating event. Enjoy live music, a straw bale maze, a photo booth and more. Children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and will receive a goodie bag. Masks are encouraged.
Cost: Free
Contact: N/A
Halloween Public Skate
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Washington Park Skating Arena, 711 Kansas St, Jefferson City
Details: Enjoy games, a costume contest and more at a public skating session. Costumes are encouraged. Costume contest will be held at 2 p.m.
Cost: $6 adults, $5 youth, $3 for skate rental
Contact: (573) 634-6580
CALIFORNIA
Trick or Treat on Oak Street
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oak Street Business District, California
Details: Participating businesses on Oak Street in California will pass out treats to kids. Free games and candy for the whole family.
Cost: Free
Contact: N/A
BOONVILLE
Trick or Treat on Main Street
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Main Street, Boonville
Details: Participating businesses on Main Street in Boonville will pass out treats to kids.
Cost: Free
Contact: N/A
AUXVASSE
Nightmare Harvest Haunted Drive-Thru 2020
When: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday
Where: Nightmare Harvest, 4760 State Rd. E, Auxvasse
Details: Come and see a scary yet entertaining night you and your whole family will never forget, presented by the Misfit Monsters Anti-bullying group. Guests will not be allowed to step outside their vehicle, nor will anyone touch you or your vehicle.
Cost: $20 a vehicle
Contact: 636-524-1059
FULTON
Kids Halloween with Ohana
When: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ohana Pizziera, 61 W. 2nd Street, Fulton
Details: Ohana Pizzeria has been decorating all month for Halloween. Crafts, games and goodie bags will be passed out to kids. There will also be a Pumpkin Coloring Contest.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Southside Baptist Church, Fulton
Details: The annual event will have free food for all. Two bikes and a tricycle will also be given away.
Cost: Free
Contact: (573) 642-5921
MEXICO
3rd Annual Moonlight Event
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hickory Ridge Orchard, 24688 Audrain Road 820, Mexico
Details: Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume, bring a flashlight and get ready to have some after dark fun! Enjoy a corn maze, hayrack ride, Halloween movies on the projector, Halloween themed games, campfire and face painting. The general store and concessions will also be open.
Cost: $7, 4 and under free
Contact: (573) 721-1415
Drive-Thru Trick or Treat
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: First Baptist Church of Mexico, 600 E Promenade Street
Details: Enjoy trick or treating with your family in the safety of your own vehicle. Enter line from Promenade street onto Trinity Street and exit from Trinity Street onto Liberty street.
Cost: Free
Contact: (573) 581-4190
MOBERLY
Trick or Treat Trail
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: 200 N Clark St, Moberly
Details: Moberly Parks and Recreation will host a safe trick or treating event, provided by local businesses and organizations. This event is for children 10 years old or younger. Make sure to bring your own goodie bag!
Cost: Free