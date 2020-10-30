MISSOURI- Though Halloween around the nation may look a little different this year, there are still many events to attend around mid-Missouri. 

COLUMBIA

Tail Waggin Trunk or Treat

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia.

Details: Trunks will be decorated and filled with homemade dog treats made by volunteers. There will be a canine costume contest and candy for children.

Cost: $5 donation

Contact: 573-814-8073

Bonkers Spooktacular Halloween Party

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Bonkers, 3812 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia.

Details: Includes two slices of pizza and a soft drink, a trip through the Bonkers Pumpkin Patch to choose a pumpkin, a decorating station to personalize it, the Not-So-Spooky Room to explore not-so-scary things, $5 games and free treat stations.

Cost: $10

Contact: 573-499-0366

Halloween Glow

When: 7 to 9 p.m Friday.

Where: Sky Zone Columbia, 1201 American Parkway, Columbia.

Details: Jumping under glow lights, Halloween-themed contests, games and giveways. Costumes optional.

Cost: Call 573-309-9600 for pricing information.

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Family First Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 550 E. Green Meadows Road, Columbia.

Details: Safe drive-thru trunk or treat event.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-443-5900

Drive Thru Halloween Walk

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Conley Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia; Broadway Hy-Vee, 3100 W. Broadway; Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.

Details: Treats and fun in the parking lot.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-442-7703

All Family Fall Festival

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge, Columbia.

Details: Trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, Kona Ice and 12 Baskets food truck.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-449-6794

Fall Festival

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Church, Columbia.

Details: Trick or treating, candy, food, costumes.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-445-8561

Trick or Treat Drive-thru

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.

Details: Drive-thru with treats for kids.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-445-4667

Treat Street

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., Columbia.

Details: Dress up and trick or treat through a storybook village.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-443-3900

Halloween at Four Oaks Farm

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Four Oaks Farm, 11805 E. Judy School Road, Columbia.

Details: Trick or treat with vendors, eat at the food trucks, listen to a band, and go on the hayride. All the farm activities and farm store will be open.

Cost: $5 per person (Age 2 and under free)

Contact: 808-3310

Trunk or Treat

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia.

Details: A socially distanced, contact-free event for those hosting a trunk this year. Families will drive through to admire the creative displays from the safety of their vehicles. At the end, children will receive a goody bag.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-445-6131

Annual Ashland Optimist Spooktacular

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ashland Optimist Building, 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland.

Details: Trunk or treat, photographs, haunted house, fun booths and more. 

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-657-2091

Drive-Boo Trick or Treat Event

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Cosmo Park, Columbia.

Details: Columbia Parks and Recreation is staging this event as a safe, low-contact trick-or-treat experience. Visitors will drive through the event, stopping at stations for treats distributed through car windows. A “Best Dressed Car” contest offers prizes. Enter Cosmo Park from the south end, off Business Loop 70. Drivers must provide name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-874-7460

Biker Treat

When: 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mid America Harley-Davidson, 5704 Freedom Dr, Columbia

Details: Bring the little ones in their costumes to trick or treat out of saddle bags, trunks and tour packs. Paint your own pumpkin to take home and enjoy a free lunch.

Cost: Free

Contact: (573) 875-4444

JEFFERSON CITY

JC Jaycees 12th Annual Trunk or Treat

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1445 Fairgrounds Rd, Jefferson City

Details: Bring your little ones out for games, activities and goodies. Food and refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit Operations T.O.Y.S. 

Cost: $1

Contact: (573) 893-3950

Parson Family Fall Festival & Trick or Treating 

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Missouri Governor's Mansion

Details: The Parsons invite Missourians to attend their combined Fall Festival and Trick or Treating event. Enjoy live music, a straw bale maze, a photo booth and more. Children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and will receive a goodie bag. Masks are encouraged.

Cost: Free

Contact: N/A

Halloween Public Skate

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Washington Park Skating Arena, 711 Kansas St, Jefferson City

Details: Enjoy games, a costume contest and more at a public skating session. Costumes are encouraged. Costume contest will be held at 2 p.m.

Cost: $6 adults, $5 youth, $3 for skate rental

Contact: (573) 634-6580

CALIFORNIA

Trick or Treat on Oak Street

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Oak Street Business District, California

Details: Participating businesses on Oak Street in California will pass out treats to kids. Free games and candy for the whole family.

Cost: Free

Contact: N/A

BOONVILLE

Trick or Treat on Main Street

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Main Street, Boonville

Details: Participating businesses on Main Street in Boonville will pass out treats to kids. 

Cost: Free

Contact: N/A

AUXVASSE

Nightmare Harvest Haunted Drive-Thru 2020

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Where: Nightmare Harvest, 4760 State Rd. E, Auxvasse

Details: Come and see a scary yet entertaining night you and your whole family will never forget, presented by the Misfit Monsters Anti-bullying group. Guests will not be allowed to step outside their vehicle, nor will anyone touch you or your vehicle.

Cost: $20 a vehicle

Contact: 636-524-1059

FULTON

Kids Halloween with Ohana

When: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ohana Pizziera, 61 W. 2nd Street, Fulton

Details: Ohana Pizzeria has been decorating all month for Halloween. Crafts, games and goodie bags will be passed out to kids. There will also be a Pumpkin Coloring Contest. 

Cost: Free

Contact: 573-826-3240

Trunk or Treat

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Southside Baptist Church, Fulton

Details: The annual event will have free food for all. Two bikes and a tricycle will also be given away. 

Cost: Free

Contact: (573) 642-5921

MEXICO

3rd Annual Moonlight Event

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hickory Ridge Orchard, 24688 Audrain Road 820, Mexico

Details: Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume, bring a flashlight and get ready to have some after dark fun! Enjoy a corn maze, hayrack ride, Halloween movies on the projector, Halloween themed games, campfire and face painting. The general store and concessions will also be open. 

Cost: $7, 4 and under free

Contact: (573) 721-1415

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: First Baptist Church of Mexico, 600 E Promenade Street

Details: Enjoy trick or treating with your family in the safety of your own vehicle. Enter line from Promenade street onto Trinity Street and exit from Trinity Street onto Liberty street.

Cost: Free

Contact: (573) 581-4190

MOBERLY

Trick or Treat Trail

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: 200 N Clark St, Moberly

Details: Moberly Parks and Recreation will host a safe trick or treating event, provided by local businesses and organizations. This event is for children 10 years old or younger. Make sure to bring your own goodie bag!

Cost: Free

Contact: (660) 269-8705 ext. 2040

