Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri.
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival
- When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Hartsburg
- Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg.
Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Where: 1013 Park Avenue, Columbia
- Details: Rose Music Hall will be showing Hocus Pocus. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.
Stroll and Roll at Bennett State Park
- When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
- Where: 26250 MO-64A, Lebanon
- Details: To celebrate Halloween and in recognition of National “Ability” Month, Bennett Spring State Park is hosting a stroll and roll. All adaptive strollers, wagons and other non-motorized methods of transportation are welcome, and guests are encouraged to don their Halloween or cosplay outfits.
Spooktacular at Meramec Park
- When: Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 115 Meramec Park Drive, Sullivan
- Details: Join Meramec park team members for a day full of Halloween activities and fun, including a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating, and more.
Halloween Brew 'N View - Scream
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
- Where: The Blue Note - 17 N 9th St, Columbia
- Details: The Blue Note will be presenting a showing of Scream accompanied by drinks and snacks.
Spooktacular at Wakonda Park
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 32836 State Pk Rd, La Grange
- Details: Registered campers may participate in a campsite decorating contest with prizes for the top 3 winners. Trick-or-treating will be available in the campgrounds.
Spooktacular at Pomme de Terre State Park
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg
- Details: Team members at Pomme de Terre State Park invite the public to join them in an event including a costume contest, a pumpkin carving contest, and more Halloween fun.
Halloween Rave - The Blue Note
- When: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: 17 N 9th St, Columbia
- Details: The Blue Note is hosting a Halloween party. Tables will be $25. Costumes are encouraged!
Halloweenie 2022
- When: Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 11 South Tenth Street, Columbia,
- Details: Halloweenie is a family-friendly event hosted by the District as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Participants can make their way around downtown and receive candy from participating businesses!
DMD Halloween Party
- When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia
- Details: Dog Master Distillery is hosting a Halloween party with Karaoke, a DJ, and drinks. Costumes are encouraged!
Halloween Kid Disco
- When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 1013 Park Ave, Columbia
- Details: Rose Music Hall is hosting a dance party! Parents are welcome to bring their children for a fun morning with a bounce house, crafts, and more. Beverages and lunch will be offered for parents.
Trunk or Treat
- When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 3301 W Broadway, Columbia
- Details: Community United Methodist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat. A safe, convenient alternative to trick-or-treating that is open to everyone in the community.
Tail Waggin' Trunk or Treat
- When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 4107 White Tiger Lane, Columbia
- Details: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is hosting a trunk or treat event for both people and four legged friends. There will be candy for kids and treats for dogs at this family friendly event.
FearFest
- When: Every Friday and Saturday in October, the last 3 Thursdays of October, Oct. 30 & Oct. 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weeknights and 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
- Where: 6399 US-40, Columbia
- Details: FearFest is back for Halloween! Experience the most intense haunted houses that Missouri has to offer. Not recommended for children 12 and under.
Moberly Trick or Treat Trail
- When: Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Where: Reed Street, downtown Moberly
- Details: Moberly Parks and Recreation's annual Trick or Treat Trail invites families to visit downtown for safe and fun trick or treating, provided by local businesses and organizations. Bring your own bag for all the goodies!
If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details.