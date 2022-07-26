HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville community is mourning the loss of former mayor, school board member and city alderman Carl South, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.
South was always a Hallsville man, graduating from Hallsville High School in 1967. His mother, Jane, was the town's first female mayor, spurring an interest in public service that Carl pursued after serving in the US Navy in Vietnam and a successful career as a trucker for the state of Missouri.
"He was always civic-minded," Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville), who worked as Hallsville's city clerk during South's time as mayor, said. "He kept an interest in everything going on in the community and was very liked by all, and he will be sorely missed."
South served as the mayor of Hallsville for 15 years and on the Hallsville R-IV Board of Education for nine years. South kept involved in ongoing affairs after his career in municipal government, unsuccessfully running for mayor of Hallsville in 2022.
"Carl South was always very even tempered," Toalson Reisch said. "He worked well with the staff, the city council. It was a team effort... I never saw him mad or angry, because he just got along with everybody. But he was just kind of a gentle giant in the community."
South was well-known throughout Hallsville as a man who cared deeply about those around him. Those within Hallsville respected his dedication to bettering the town. He secured the construction of the city's first and only stop light, and he replaced the city's water system in 1999.
"I would always see him out in the community and the local businesses," Toalson Reisch said. "And ironically, I just talked to him the day before he passed. He was in our local café having lunch when I went in with some guests from out of state, and I'd said hi and introduced him as our former mayor. And so it was very sad to see him pass, and he was still young at age 73."
South was also a farmer and family man. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, two step-sons, four grandchildren and three siblings.
"He loved farming, he loved his family, his wife, his kids, grandkids," Toalson Reisch said, "and so it was just the whole sense of community and family."
Dorothy and Carl were married for 36 years, and she described her late husband as "the rock of the family."
South's visitation services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Red-Top Christian Church, and the funeral will begin at 6 p.m.