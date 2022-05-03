HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School District announced Tuesday that Matthew Cooley has been selected as the new principal of the Hallsville High School for the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin work as the new principal on July 1.
Cooley has been the secondary assistant principal since 2017, as well as serving as the summer school administrator and transportation director.
As assistant principal, he implemented the Check and Connect intervention program, which focuses on providing a teacher mentor to students who show disengagement from school, according to a news release.
Before his administrator role, Cooley was a teacher at Hallsville High School, teaching government, AP government, and American history.
He began his educational career at Southern Boone High School teaching social studies and being an alternative education and at-risk study skills teacher.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue having a positive impact on the students of Hallsville High School," Cooley said. "Hallsville has become my home, and I look forward to continuing to work with faculty and staff to make Hallsville the best high school in mid-Missouri.”
Cooley holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Missouri and a master's and specialist degree in administration from William Woods University.