BOONE COUNTY - A Hallsville man died Sunday morning after crashing his car on Highway 124.

According to a crash report by the Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Carl South was traveling north on Highway 124 at 9:05 a.m.

The crash happened when South crossed the centerline between Gano Chance Road and Union Church Road, travelled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

South was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m.

According to the report, South was not wearing a seatbelt. His vehicle was totaled in the crash.

This is Troop F's seventh fatality for the month of July.

