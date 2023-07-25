BOONE COUNTY − A Hallsville man was seriously injured after a car crash in Boone County Monday night.
The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, north of Hinton Road, according to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
A 1995 Ford Ranger was northbound on US 63 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled through a median and overturned into a southbound lane.
The driver, a 60-year-old Hallsville man, was seriously injured and transported by EMS to University Hospital. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
No other injuries were reported.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.