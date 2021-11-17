Hallsville neighborhood's mail discovered in church dumpster

HALLSVILLE - Residents in a Hallsville subdivision are outraged as they discovered their mail was placed into a dumpster.
Boone County Joint Communications received a call last Friday afternoon from Red Top Christian Church shortly after 1:40 p.m.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a member from the church reportedly discovered a pile of mail in the dumpster behind the church.
Residents from the Town Square subdivision took to Facebook to address their frustration and concern with the situation. More than 60 homes are located in the subdivision.
According to Boone County Cap. Brian Leer, residents from the subdivision had not received their mail for at least a day.
Cap. Leer said an investigation was opened into how the mail ended up in the dumpster, but the investigation has since been handed over to United States Postal Service. It is currently ongoing.