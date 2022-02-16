HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School Board voted to approve calendar G for the 2022-2023 school week during its Wednesday night meeting.
The vote means the school will follow a four-day school week and end on June 2. The school day will be extended by 15 minutes with three fewer school days.
Surveys used to conduct information from families in school districts and other Hallsville residents were used in the decision process. Some surveys had multiple responses so the board had to shift out those who doubled.
"No decision is permanent," Hallsville Superintendent John Downs said. "The board can approve a calendar and then change their position in a later year."
The last time the school board voted on a four-day school week was in February 2020, when they voted it down.
Those against the change to the four-day school week said they were worried about the need for childcare while parents were at work during the day off.
Some people also worried about finishing school after Memorial Day, which the board considered changes to in the meeting. They discussed another calendar which they decided to not vote on.
Those in favor of the four-day school week expressed how helpful it would be to have a consistent day off each week to schedule doctor's appointments and other meetings, which usually takes their kids out of school.
They also addressed how the four-day school week would help to give teachers the time to plan during their days off, leaving room for planning and grading.
Four-day school weeks aren't new to mid-Missouri.
Harrisburg, New Bloomfield and North Callaway County school districts all follow the four-day model.
Harrisburg Superintendent Steve Combs said the school started a four-day school week to help save money. The state of Missouri cut education funds so the school needed to find other areas to cut costs. They saved on utilities and general maintenance, Combs said.
The district has now had a four-day school week for nearly 10 years. The superintendent says the plan helps teachers, more than just saving funds.
"It kind of shifted from monetary savings and it really drew us more to a teacher attraction and teacher retention," Combs said. "We've been able to attract teachers to our district who really serve us well."