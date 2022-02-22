HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School District announced Tuesday that Julie Esquivel was approved by the Board of Education to be the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction beginning on July 1.
She has been the principal of William Matthew Middle School since 2019.
"I am excited to join the Hallsville School District in their work to improve lives through learning," Esquivel said in a news release. "I look forward to discovering the great work happening in the classrooms of the Hallsville schools and finding ways to amplify the expertise of our teachers and staff for the benefit of all students."
The assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction position has been vacant since 2016 when John Downs transitioned from the role to his current position of superintendent of schools.
"Mrs. Esquivel’s experience and the know-how she brings in the diverse areas of curriculum development, assessment and data analysis, teacher professional development, and strategic improvement will have a profound positive impact on our students, instructional staff, and administrative team," Downs said. "We are excited to welcome Julie to our school community."
Esquivel has more than 15 years of experience in education within the Kirksville R-III School District, with the past 9 years serving in an administrative role, a news release said.
Before accepting the middle school principal position, she served 7 years as the district’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment and school improvement coordinator.
Esquivel holds a master’s degree in special education from the University of Missouri - St Louis and a postgraduate degree in administration from William Woods University.