HALLSVILLE − Up for debate again, the Hallsville School District is reassessing the option of a 4-day school week for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to school district meeting minutes, Hallsville's School Board will vote on the issue at their monthly meeting on Wednesday night. The issue is slated under "unfinished business" on the agenda.

In February 2020, the school board voted against the 4-day school week for the 2020-2021 school year, at a vote of 4 to 3. Now, the issue is up for debate again with staff and parents on both sides of the 4-day week.

When the issue was first up for discussion in February 2020, the district created a page on their website dedicated to "Exploring a Four Day School Week." The page includes the district's motivations, surveys, presentations, research, draft calendars and contact information for a study group who presented information to the school board.

On the page, the district cites motivations for the potential change as: recruiting and retention of staff, increased attendance, increased time for staff collaboration and increased quality time for families in the district.

In Wednesday's meeting agenda, the district includes feedback and survey results from parent, faculty/staff and community surveys.

The district shared a survey to parents and community members on Feb. 3 and received responses until end of day Feb. 7. Staff members were surveyed via paper format from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9 to ensure all staff members participated.

Of the parents and guardians of current students in the entire district:

51.5% favored a 4-day school week

39.5% favored a 5-day school week

8.9% had no preference

Of the 197 faculty and staff surveyed:

66.3% favored a 4-day week

13.3% favored a 5-day week

20.4% had no preference

Hallsville School Board Treasurer Craig Stevenson said last January, when they approved the current school year, a 4-day week was not discussed in depth. He says this year, a group of faculty members made public comment in support of the 4-day week citing retention and recruitment.

"The rationale/reasoning this time is recognizing that there are fewer and fewer college students going into teaching, meaning there are fewer and fewer applicants for teaching positions and that a 4-day week could keep teachers and also be a recruiting tool," Stevenson said.

Stevenson said the motivation for the school board and community to reassesses this issue is "because of vocal teachers and some parents who have continued to raise concerns about retention and recruitment of staff."

He said at first, the feedback was nearly from all faculty advocating for a 4-day week.

"As time has gone on, the voices have become more diverse and much more equally divided rather than early on which was nearly all pro-4-day week sentiments," he explained.

In 2020, the district created draft versions of possible calendars for community members to review and discuss located on their 4-day school week page. Now, with the topic being discussed again, the school board will address the different possible calendars for the 2022-2023 school year in their meeting on Wednesday.

The different calendar possibilities discussed are:

Traditional 5-day school week August 23 to May 25 (162 days) 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. 1,094.75 total instructional hours 6.75 hour school day

4-day school week extended by 30/35 minutes August 23 to May 25 (150 days) 7:50 a.m. to 3:35/3:40 p.m. 1099.5/1087.5 total instructional hours 7.33 to 7.25 hour school day

4-day school week without extending school day Aug. 23 to June 15 (162 days) 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. 1,093.5 total instructional hours 6.75 hour school day

4-day school week extended by 15 minutes Aug. 23 to June 7 (157 days) 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1,099 total instructional hours 7 hour school day

4-day school week extended by 15 minutes with 3 fewer days Aug. 23 to June 2 (154 days) 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1,078 total instructional hours 7 hour school day



The school district says they will not comment on the issue until a decision is made by the school board on Wednesday night, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Hallsville Primary School cafeteria.