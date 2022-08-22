HALLSVILLE − Hallsville Schools start Tuesday this week as the school district transitions to a four-day school week. Students will have Mondays off this year after the school board voted to approve the shortened week back in February.
The district will have three fewer school days in the year and end school on June 2. The school day will be extended by 15 minutes, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Hallsville is just one of many schools in Missouri that are making the transition to four-day school weeks. More than 100 schools in Missouri have made the switch, including North Callaway and Harrisburg, according to the Columbia Missourian.
One Monday each month will be used for professional development and faculty will be at the schools. The extra day off also gives teachers an opportunity to lesson plan.
Hallsville and other rural districts are using the switch to a four-day school week to attract teachers to their schools.
According to an email from the school district, the Hallsville Historical Society will be on the school's main campus tomorrow to ring the Hallsville Grade School bell. The bell was forged in 1886 and it is a tradition to ring the bell to welcome kids back to school.