BOONE COUNTY - An 18-year-old female was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
Molly Jones, 18, of Hallsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jones was the occupant of a Ford F-250 which was traveling westbound on Highway 124, just west of Dodd Road, around 5:20 p.m.
The truck traveled off the right side of the road, struck a concrete culvert and began to overturn, the report said.
The driver, a 17-year-old male from New Franklin, had moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital via a private vehicle.
Jones was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said. The driver was wearing one.
This was Troop F's second fatality for March and 19th for the 2022.