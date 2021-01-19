COLUMBIA -- After a Jan. 11 Columbia Public Schools Board of Education vote, most students will be heading back into the classroom starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Getting back to in-person learning will look different for each grade level.
Elementary school students will be in the classroom four days a week, while middle and high school students will adopt a hybrid learning schedule with two days in-person and two days on Zoom.
This is not the first time elementary students are seeing the inside of a classroom this school year. In Oct. 2020, five weeks after the school year began, CPS board members voted to bring elementary school students back to in-person learning. The school board later voted to send children back to online learning in November until their return in January. All CPS students started the semester online for the first week.
CPS parent Jennifer Paet said her son, Mateo, has been waiting for the day to be back at school. Paet's son is a second grader at Grant Elementary.
"He told me he's most excited to see his friends and teachers," Paet said.
Paet and a couple neighborhood parents came together to form a learning pod when students were instructed to stay at home back in November.
"My son is an only child, so not having someone at home for him to play with, that's his age, has been difficult," Paet said. "So many kids are losing those necessary communication and playing skills while at home."
Paet said she has been preparing backup plans in case the district goes back online.
Last semester, the school board discussed how COVID-19 has caused a teacher and staff shortage.
CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said a 2020 survey showed that out of 228 substitutes eligible, only 86 are willing to work. The district is using the CPS website homepage to call on volunteers to apply to be substitutes. In an interview with KOMU 8 News, CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark encouraged those eligible to apply.
One CPS parent took to a parent Facebook group to ask if anyone would interested in applying in the hopes that schools could stay open with more substitutes. CPS did not say if this would be the case.
The next CPS board meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.