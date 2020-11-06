FULTON -The Fulton High School and Middle School will transition to online learning for a week starting Friday, Nov. 6.
This decision was made Wednesday. The superintendent said the decision was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
"Like a number of the districts in the area and throughout the state in the country really comes down to a staffing issue. We had, we did have a rather large increase bigger than what we'd had in regards to quarantines," Superintendent Ty Crain said.
The students are expected to return on Monday, Nov. 16 and and staff will be working with students Thursday, Nov. 5.
"I honestly expected it to happen with all the cases that were rising in the school district and the staff members that were going home and testing positive," Jacob O'Neill, a senior at Fulton High, said.
"So I expected it to happen definitely say our school was doing as best as they could to help with contact tracing. I was really surprised at how well they were doing with that. So definitely I felt safer in school," senior Hannah Carpenter said.
Thursday students will be sent home with Chromebooks and materials for learning at home.
Fulton Public Schools is also offering hot-spots for students who need internet access.
According to the press release, grab and go meals will be available between the hours of 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fulton High School.
"We've been lucky here in Fulton that this is the first time this week that we've had to do any kind of a shutdown," Crain said. "We've been in person since the regular start of school. And so we hope this short break can get us back on track and returned in person for everybody."
More schools announced that they will transition to online learning today including, Columbia Public Schools as 4 of their schools switch back to online, California R-1 School District and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary.